Norwegian Escape Returns to European Cruising

One of Norwegian Cruise Line’s most popular line of cruise ships has returned to European cruising for the first time since 2015! Norwegian Escape completed her first voyage to the Eastern Mediterranean with calls on Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, and Livorno, Valletta and Messina.

Homeporting in Civitavecchia, Rome, Norwegian Escape is NCL’s largest ship in Europe and the first Breakaway-Plus Class ship to sail in European waters for a full-length season. The ship will also play host to NCL’s popular Meet the Winemaker Series in Europe as she sails around the Greek Isles and Italy. The July 17 sailing will feature Certified Angus Beef and notable winemaker Antonio Hidalgo, from the family-owned Spanish Sherry house Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana. The October 17 edition will be hosted by globally recognised Sandro Bottega of Bottega S.p.A.

“Europe has always been a bucket list destination for travelers from all over the globe and is a key cruise destination for NCL. We strive to offer our new and loyal guests a wide range of destinations and itineraries. We’re excited that this year’s Europe season is our most extensive to date with eight ships and more than 100 ports of call. Our Guest First philosophy compels us to put our guests at the heart of every decision and development we make, which is why we continue to innovate our product offering, as we have done for the last 55 years,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Summer in Europe

Along with Norwegian Escape, seven other NCL ships will sail in Europe this summer, including the upcoming Norwegian Prima which is set to debut from Iceland in the late summer. The other ships include: Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jade, and Norwegian Star. Destinations include the Greek islands, Norwegian Fjords, and a number of Mediterranean ports.