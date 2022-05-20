Cruise Deal of the Week May 20, 2022

We’re back from one of the newest cruise lines at sea!

Margaritaville at Sea is all about taking all the relaxation and excitement of Margaritaville resorts on land to the high seas. The line’s ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, will sail from Palm Beach, Florida on 3-day/2-night itineraries to Grand Bahama Island.

The ship, formerly of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, underwent a multi-million dollar update reflective of the styles of the Margaritaville brand and style. Updates included refreshed staterooms and public areas as well as new eateries and watering holes.

If you’re looking for a short getaway that offers all the fun of a cruise vacation, it’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Deal

Departing from Port of Palm Beach multiple times per week, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sails to beautiful Grand Bahama Island for the day where guests can enjoy the town of Freeport, Lucayan National Park and some amazing beaches!

Depending on when you book, inside rooms start around $169 and you can upgrade to a suite and really live it up for just $599 a person.

Did you sail with Bahamas Paradise and are now ready to sail on the newest cruise line at sea? Let us know in the comments!