What makes St. Kitts So Unique?

Cruise guests have looked to St. Kitts as one of their favorite destinations to step ashore for an all-inclusive experience.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff caught up with Ellison Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority, to discuss returning to the island.

“I think they enjoy the people of St. Kitts but also the attractions like the scenic train, also the food in St. Kitts, the great beaches, so there is quite a lot we have to offer,” Thompson said. “The beauty of the island is so stunning that immediately you fall in love with that, the warmth

of the people, and some of the activities that you can get involved in.”

