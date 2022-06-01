This Cruise Line Is Giving Away 1,000 Free Cruises

Singer, actress, self-made global icon and Chief Entertainment & Lifestyle officer of Virgin Voyages, Jennifer Lopez, and Virgin Voyages President Richard Branson are offering a trip of a lifetime.

Lopez and Branson are offering 1,000 sailors a free opportunity to set sail on Virgin Voyages’ new cruise line. Winners can prepare for a sun-drenched summer or autumn voyage out of Miami or Barcelona!

Beginning on June 21, 2022, sailors can enter to win a voyage one of Virgin’s two ships (with one more coming soon!). Accommodations for the giveaway feature ocean-facing balconies with Virgin Voyages’ signature red hammocks, rainfall showers, high-tech tablets, and more.

MORE ABOUT THE FREE CRUISES FROM VIRGIN VOYAGES

To enter, sailors should visit Virgin Voyages website and complete the short questionnaire. In July, winners will receive an email with details on how to book their epic vacation.

Virgin Voyages is less cruise line, more lifestyle travel brand featuring three ships in the fleet: Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady. The ships were designed to showcase a boutique hotel experience while at sea. We’ve been writing about Virgin Voyages for a while now and we’re excited to see what’s in store now that cruising is back!

Stay tuned for more cruise news updates about Virgin Voyages, Lopez, and Branson throughout 2022!