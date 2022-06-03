Cruise Deal of the Week – June 3, 2022

Happy June, Cruisers! Hopefully you had a lovely Memorial Day Weekend and are ready for the official start of summer in just a couple of weeks. There’s lots of great cruises to choose from these days including last minute deals and sailings you can book in 2023 and beyond. If you’re looking for your next cruise vacation, now is a great time to book!

Today, we have a cruise deal that those who live on the West Coast of the United States will love! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

Baja Peninsula Cruise from Royal Caribbean

Leaving from sunny Los Angeles, California in September, Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas will spend a day at sea before calling on Cabo San Lucas for two days. Then it’s another sea day before returning to Los Angeles. Interior rooms start at just $259 and suites for the 5-day sailing are under $1000 for most of the sail dates between September and April 2023.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a few perks to sweeten the deal, like free gratuities, up tp $1,700 onboard credit, 30% off guests, and even kids sail free. Check out the sailing and stateroom options for more info about how to maximize your perks!