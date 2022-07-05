fbpx
Tarragona Port Spain
July 5, 2022

Port of Tarragona Set to Be Spain’s Newest Cruise Destination

With lots of real estate along the gorgeous Mediterranean Sea, Spain is a destination cruisers return to again and again. While cities like Barcelona and Valencia are the top draws, another port is eyeing a chance to be one of Spain’s most popular cruise ports.

Tarragona is just South of Barcelona, only about an hour by car, and a new cruise development is in the works that will bring a state-of-the-art pier and cruise terminal to Tarragona port. 

Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest independent cruise port operator, is the company developing the project with a 12+ year deal in place to to manage the services for cruise passengers in Tarragona, Spain. Along with a new pier and terminal, the port will have shore power capabilities, car and coach parking and retail stores.

