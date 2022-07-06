Explora Journeys Announces Two New Cruise Ships

When MSC Group first announced their new luxury cruise line Explora Journeys, the plan was to have four ships with the first coming in 2023. Today, the cruise line announced they’re building two additional hydrogen-powered ships, bringing the future fleet to six in total.

The new ships, EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI, are scheduled to enter service in 2027 and 2028.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group,said, “Explora Journeys is building ships for tomorrow, utilizing today’s latest technologies and being ready to adapt to alternative energy solutions as they become available. The announcement today marks another significant step forward in our goal as a business to reach net zero emissions by 2050 across all our cruise operation for the two brands and a further proof of our commitment to invest in the most advanced marine environmental technologies available to develop sustainable solutions for the future. This transition to zero emissions operations for the maritime industry is the biggest challenge that we will ever face, and this will only be achieved by everyone playing their part – by investing in research and development and through significant investment both by companies but also governments.”

Low Emission Cruise Ships

The new ships will feature liquefied natural gas (LNG) engines and other environmental technologies which will allow for zero-emissions while the ships are docked in port.

According to Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys the new ships represent the future of luxury cruise and travel.

“These bold moves demonstrate unequivocally our absolute commitment to operate ships that will appeal and attract the next and future generations of luxury travellers. Sustainability is the new craftmanship and we’re honoured to take a pioneering position within the industry and the wider travel sector.”