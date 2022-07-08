Cruise Deal of the Week – July 8, 2022

Happy Friday, cruisers!

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but there’s a brand new cruise ship ready for you to enjoy! Disney Wish is the first new cruise ship from the cruise line in a decade and if the inaugural cruise was any indication, it’s going to be a very popular cruise ship going forward.

4 Day Cruise on Disney Wish

Leaving from Port Canaveral on a number of dates between August 2022 and September 2023, Disney Wish embarks on a 4-day cruise with calls on Nassau and Disney’s private island Castaway Cay. The best deal on an inside cabin starts at $1081 but there are a lot of dates to choose from and prices vary.

The first LNG (liquefied natural gas) ship in Disney’s fleet, Disney Wish is the first of three new ships joining the Disney Cruise Line fleet through 2025, and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, it is slightly larger than the Disney Fantasy, which also homeports at Port Canaveral.