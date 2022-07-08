Holland America Partners with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute on Sustainability Initiative

Holland America Line has new offerings on their dinner menu courtesy of Culinary Council member Chef Ethan Stowell and the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI).

At a media dinner event in Juneau, Alaska this week, the cruise line debuted new dishes available on all six Holland America Line ships sailing Alaska this summer. The new dishes are a fried Alaska cod sandwich with malt vinegar aioli and savoy cabbage slaw; Alaskan salmon chop with cucumber, tomato, avocado, bacon, and green beans; and roasted fennel crusted Alaska halibut with artichokes and Taggiasca olives.

Attendees at the dinner included Chef Ethan Stowell, Holland America Line Vice president of Revenue Management and Alaska Travel Industry Association Board Member Dan Rough, ASMI Executive Director Jeremy Woodrow, Alaska Sen. Jesse Kiehl, and Alaska Rep. Sara Hannan.

“We’ve been sharing the thrill of Alaska with guests for 75 years, longer than any other cruise line. Protecting and enhancing that heritage is a matter of commitment and pride. The Alaska seafood industry’s longstanding commitment to wild seafood is very much in line with our own sustainability efforts, as well as our responsibility to the planet and its people,” said Dan Rough of Holland America Line. “We’re committed to partnering with local businesses and we’re proud to be working with Alaska’s fishing families.”

This is the first partnership between ASMI and a cruise line. ASMI and Holland America aim to serve sustainable sourced Alaska seafood on Holland America Line’s ships while bringing guests a closer look at life in Alaska.

“As we continue to increase the awareness of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood, we are excited to work with an Alaska-focused brand like Holland America Line and will be working closely to grow the collaboration,” said ASMI Executive director Jeremy Woodrow

