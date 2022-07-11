Scenic Holds Float Out Ceremony for New Luxury Yacht Scenic Eclipse II

Scenic Group is another step closer to their second luxury adventure cruising yacht after a float out ceremony was held for Scenic Eclipse II in late June at the shipyard in Croatia where the ship is being built.

Scheduled to launch in April 2023, the polar-class Scenic Eclipse II is a sister ship to Scenic Eclipse I, which first entered service in 2019. Each ships holds 228 guests in 114 staterooms, but there is one major difference between the two. Scenic Eclipse II will have a custom-made submarine, Scenic Neptune II, capable of diving to a depth of up to 650 feet with eight guests.

On hand to watch the ship touch water for the first time was Glen Moroney, Chairman and Founder of Scenic Group.

“This is a big and important moment for all of us at Scenic. Scenic Eclipse II represents improved vision of our pioneering approach in the world of ultra-luxury cruising. We are grateful to be able to build the most technologically advanced discovery passenger ships in the world and to cooperate with shipyards with a long, proud tradition of shipbuilding. We were able to find the suitable partners in the Republic of Croatia and the 3. maj shipyard, and I would like to thank them for their co-operation, as well as all other stakeholders who recognized the seriousness of our intentions and the importance of this project for Croatian shipbuilding on a global scale, primarily the Croatian government, the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR), the OTP Bank and others”