Check Out This Barcelona Hotel Nearby to the Cruise Port

Resting along the shoreline of Spain’s Balearic Sea, Barcelona is a city with plenty of modern amenity to go along with it’s very old-world charm. A bustling cruise port, many cruising the Mediterranean choose to extend their stay before or after their Barcelona cruise vacation to really dive deep into all the city has in store for curious visitors.

Embarkation day can be a lot sometimes so a hotel like the InterContinental Barcelona adds convenience to your vacation with its location nearby to the cruise port and much of the best sights and experiences in Barcelona.

Finding a Pre or Post-Cruise Barcelona Hotel

The actual ‘travel’ aspect of traveling isn’t always a breeze so cruisers get smart when they book their pre or post-cruise hotel to help make embarkation or disembarkation day even easier. For a Barcelona cruise, booking nearby to the port is the best way to do that.

A busy port with several ships in and out every day, Barcelona’s cruise terminal is located downtown near the famous La Rambla tourist boulevard and just a quick cab or Uber ride away from InterContinental Barcelona. The hotel is just outside of the city’s Gothic Quarter in Montjuic, which means quieter nights and a more laid-back atmosphere than the more heavily-visited sections of the city.