Check Out This Barcelona Hotel Nearby to the Cruise Port
Resting along the shoreline of Spain’s Balearic Sea, Barcelona is a city with plenty of modern amenity to go along with it’s very old-world charm. A bustling cruise port, many cruising the Mediterranean choose to extend their stay before or after their Barcelona cruise vacation to really dive deep into all the city has in store for curious visitors.
Embarkation day can be a lot sometimes so a hotel like the InterContinental Barcelona adds convenience to your vacation with its location nearby to the cruise port and much of the best sights and experiences in Barcelona.
Finding a Pre or Post-Cruise Barcelona Hotel
The actual ‘travel’ aspect of traveling isn’t always a breeze so cruisers get smart when they book their pre or post-cruise hotel to help make embarkation or disembarkation day even easier. For a Barcelona cruise, booking nearby to the port is the best way to do that.
A busy port with several ships in and out every day, Barcelona’s cruise terminal is located downtown near the famous La Rambla tourist boulevard and just a quick cab or Uber ride away from InterContinental Barcelona. The hotel is just outside of the city’s Gothic Quarter in Montjuic, which means quieter nights and a more laid-back atmosphere than the more heavily-visited sections of the city.
You’ll love this Contemporary Barcelona Hotel Room
A modern hotel touting the largest guest rooms in the city, the InterContinental Barcelona has everything a cruiser needs to enjoy their stay in the city before or after sailing. Elegant, contemporary style with a cream and blue color palate makes for a space that’s easy to unwind in.
A well-lit bathroom with separate rain shower and Byredo bath products add to the comfort. There’s also a large desk area with an espresso maker for those who like to get some things done while traveling.
A Rooftop Pool Bar Hotspot
If you’re looking to make your cruise vacation a breeze while still immersing yourself in a distinctly European city like Barcelona, a hotel like the InterContinental offers it all.