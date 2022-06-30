New Season of “Embark with NCL” Premiers Tonight

After the first season of “Embark with NCL” garnered nearly 3 million views in it’s first season, Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing back the show for a second season with a focus on what’s happening on their ships and ashore. In this season, American television personality and world traveler Zay Harding will be the host of EMBARK, chronicling his cruise adventures around the globe with Norwegian Cruise Line.

The first two-part episode, “Caribbean Adventures,” premiers today, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and on Facebook.

“EMBARK with NCL allows us to visually showcase the incredible experiences we offer across our dynamic fleet, as well as the unforgettable vacation moments awaiting our guests at some of the most bucket-list worthy destinations around the world,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “This season, our guests will be able to discover, or rediscover, some of their favorite places, and get a sneak peek into the future of NCL with episodes dedicated to our next best-in-class ship, Norwegian Prima.