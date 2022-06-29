Holland America Adds 2nd Transatlantic to 150th Celebrations

To commemorate their 150th anniversary, Holland America Line is adding a second transatlantic crossing for guests to enjoy on board their new ship Rotterdam. Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 3, 2023, the 16-night itinerary sails to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, retracing in reverse the company’s first ever sailing.

Prior to crossing the Atlantic Ocean, the ship heads North to New York City for an overnight call. Guests have the opportunity to see all of the sights in the Big Apple like the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Empire State Building, Broadway and more. Rotterdam will then spend eight days at sea crossing the Atlantic, calling on Plymouth and Dover, England, before arriving on the 150th anniversary date — April 18 — in Rotterdam for an overnight with lots of events to commemorate the occasion.

“As we got deeper into planning the events surrounding our 150th, we knew that the best place to celebrate the date of our founding was in the city of Rotterdam where it all started,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “These voyages that mark our first departure and our anniversary are going to be incredibly memorable as we retrace our first sailing from the 1870s, but on a modern, luxury cruise ship. We anticipate the April cruise to be as popular as the October sailing.”

Holland America Line previously announced the first special 150th anniversary crossing that will depart Rotterdam Oct. 15, 2022, exactly 150 years to the date of the departure of Rotterdam I’s maiden voyage. The crossing will recreate that first sailing, going from Rotterdam to New York, with calls at Plymouth and Dover, then on to Fort Lauderdale. The ship will stay overnight in New York for special celebrations.

Because of the new April 3 departure, three sailings had to be cancelled, but all guests and their travel advisors were notified. Bookings for the new eastbound transatlantic crossing will open to the public July 14, 2022.