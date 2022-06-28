New Features for Kids on MSC World Europa

We’re just six months away from the inaugural cruise on board MSC Cruises’ MSC World Europa and today the cruise line announced their entertainment plans for the youngest guests on board. Not only will the ship feature the largest kids’ area ever for the cruise line at 8,245 square feet across seven distinct spaces sorted by age, but also more than 100 hours of live entertainment specifically for kids on every cruise.

According to MSC Cruises’ Kids’ Entertainment Manager Matteo Mancini, providing a place for young guests to fully enjoy their cruise vacation was a major focus for the cruise line.

“We have invested heavily in the entertainment offerings for our younger guests, and we know they value the latest technology, trends and experiences. We have worked to introduce real innovations in both the design of the facilities as well as the development of an incredible program of activities, all carefully planned to ensure that the differing needs of all age groups are met – from our youngest guests to teenagers. More than 350,000 young people have travelled with us over the years, and we have listened to their feedback. MSC World Europa reflects these learnings and we have been inspired to create experiences that blend technology and social media with activity and sport to create fresh and new entertainment for the kids who sail with us.”

The Kids’ Clubs on board MSC World Europa are organized by age group:

For infants and toddlers: Baby Club (0 – 2 years), cared for by specially trained crew members

For younger kids: Mini Club and Juniors Club (3 – 11 years)

For older kids: Young Club and Teen Club (12 – 17 years), including the new TEENS LAB, an immersive, tech-filled, space just for teens

RELATED: MSC WORLD EUROPA COMPLETES FIRST SEA TRIAL

New activities on board MSC World Europa specifically for kids include:

LEGO® CELEBRATION ROOM: a new room celebrating LEGO® “90 years of Play,” designed for all ages.

HIGH-TECH ACTIVITIES : In the Juniors, Young and Teens clubs, guests will have access to more than 20 of the latest consoles, 7 VR stations and more than 50 videogames.

3,2,1 KNOCK: This brand new gameshow for the whole family is inspired by Asian entertainment like K-pop and Japanese games

BEAT THE MUSIC: guests will be able to play a music game through a dedicated app. During this music competition, parents work to identify the latest music their kids are listening to, while kids work to name the classics their parents love most.

Z ACTIVE: This new and exciting sports program for kids and teens includes football, basketball, zorb ball and, for the first time on board, pickleball and hoverboards.

DRONE ACADEMY 2.0: This high-tech drone relay race requires navigating 15 obstacles as quickly as possible. New POV cameras, VR and glow effects bring the whole experience to life.

Activities found on board other MSC Cruises’ ships that will also appear on MSC World Europa include Cabin 12006, MSC Dance Crew, MSC Junior Ambassadors, and the MSC Lego Experience.

Do you choose your cruise ships based on activities for kids? Let us know in the comments!