Scenic EclipSe II Enters Final Build Phase Ahead Of Schedule

Scenic has announced that its newest luxury Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse II, is now in her final phase with final fittings and sea trials. The cruise line’s newest addition will debut on April 13, 2023, sailing the 11-day Incredible Iberian Discovery itinerary. The itinerary sails from Lisbon to Barcelona, and shortly after, the yacht will spend the summer in the Mediterranean, Scotland, and Iceland.

Scenic’s owners, Glen and Karen Moroney, have also announced new guest experiences ahead of the newest yacht’s debut. The additions will amplify the guest experience while traveling across the globe.

Scenic Eclipse II’s Design

The Sky Deck on Scenic Eclipse II features 270-degree views and a new Sky Bar, complete with outdoor and indoor seating. With relaxing lounges and artificial turf, the Sky Deck is a great place to sit back and relax or enjoy a cocktail with friends. The Sky Deck also includes six private cabanas for a more intimate environment.

Measuring 29 feet by 11.5 feet, the Sky Deck’s Vitality Pool is a large oval-shaped oasis for guests. Adjustable glass panels surround the pool to block wind and enhance guest comfort. The powerful massage jets and bubbles add to the relaxing atmosphere. The water temperature in the pool is also set for each destination— meaning it’s set to a cooler temperature for more tropical itineraries and warmer for a polar region itinerary.

Scenic Eclipse II also features the cruise line’s well-known 5,920-foot Sense Spa, with some new features. On both yachts, the spa features saunas, a steam room, temperature-controlled plunge pools, relaxation lounges, a nail salon, an outdoor terrace, and dedicated female and male wellness areas. The Senses Spa on Scenic Eclipse II has resigned from the steam room and added aromatherapy options, an ice fountain and experience showers, and a KLAFS salt therapy lounge with heated beds and aromatherapy scents. Both yachts also have a Yoga and Pilates studio.

The KLAFS Infrared chairs on Scenic Eclipse have been wildly popular. The specially designed chairs are created to alleviate back pain and relax muscles with color light therapy that energizes the skin cells. Because of its success on Scenic Eclipse, Scenic has also added these Infrared chairs to the wellness area on Scenic Eclipse II.

Scenic’s signature luxury dining experiences will also be found aboard the newest yacht. Scenic Epicure, which offers guests cooking classes and hosts tasting events with onboard chefs, will also be onboard Scenic Eclipse II. However, the new ship has redesigned the layout for a more captivating experience. The new Chef’s Garden @ Epicure can accommodate up to 14 guests standing or 7 guests sitting, creating the perfect environment for groups or anyone looking for an intimate dining experience. The venue also includes a hydroponic herb garden, similar to the one on Scenic Eclipse.

When she launched in 2019, Scenic Eclipse I set the standard for the cruise line’s vision for cruising. Scenic Eclipse II promises to amplify those standards and give guests the ultimate luxury cruising experience.

Guests booking Scenic Eclipse cruises in either 2023 or early 2024 can expect savings of up to $5,000 per couple on over 125 sailings. There are also additional savings opportunities, including free Economy/Business class airfare with select payment plans.

Scenic’s 2023/2024 Season Includes: