Saint Valentine’s Day, formally called Valentine’s Day, is widely celebrated to express love and affection towards others. Whether a significant other, a parent, a sibling, a friend, or a pet, Valentine’s Day is a day to tell your important people how much they mean to you.

At Porthole Cruise and Travel, we share the latest cruise and travel itineraries and information. With that being said, we are excited to share this exciting river cruise experience you don’t want to miss!

This Valentine’s Day, forget the flowers and chocolates, and take your loved ones on the trip of a lifetime on August 13, 2023!

Love is in the air on the Danube river

AmaWaterways and Porthole Cruise and Travel’s Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff are taking you on the journey of a lifetime.

Set sail on the one-of-a-kind AmaMagna to experience the luxury of space, breathtaking views, grand capitals, and charming villages of the legendary Danube River.

Visit Austria, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia for seven nights of enriching included excursions, exclusive experiences, and more!

Join in on this first-ever partnership with Ama Waterways and get exclusive behind-the-scenes views from Porthole.

AmaMagna offers guests the ultimate experience with five bars, four unique restaurants in your river cruise fare, onboard cinema, a wellness studio, and outdoor spin bikes on the river. There is something for everyone on board.

exclusive amamagna OFFER

Guests who book by March 31, 2023, will save up to $750.00 per person on cruise fare. Contact Jeff Dash or your preferred travel agent today to secure your spot on this opportunity.

JEFF DASH

(561)-498-8439