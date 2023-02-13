VENTURE ASHORE ADDS THREE NEW TOURS IN ALASKA

Today, Venture Ashore is expanding its presence in Alaska by adding three new tours to its successful “Essential Collection.” The “Essential Collection” are carefully crafted itineraries designed to give travelers a memorable experience for a price that won’t break the bank. The tours will feature a Skagway Yukon sled dog experience led by former Iditarod mushers, a whale-watching cruise experience with an up-close view of Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier, and a trolley tour of Ketchikan. More details about each of the three new tours can be found on the company’s website.

The company’s “Essential Collection” offer travelers carefully designed itineraries filled with the best experiences in the biggest cities around the world. The tours are meant to augment cruise guests’ time on shore with multi-port package savings in destinations from Cape Town to Cartagena and Barcelona to Venice.

“The demand for affordable shore excursions in Alaska has never been higher and that’s why we expanded our portfolio and designed these experiences as an absolute must-do with our on-the-ground teams. Savvy cruise travelers can now experience the best Alaska has to offer in Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan with our Essential Collection experiences and take advantage of great value with our multi-port packages,” said Rinat Glinert, the chief operating officer, Venture Ashore. “We are looking forward to kicking off the year by delivering our guests the best itineraries at the best prices with the best opportunities, including seeing salmon streams, waterfalls, rainforests, and beaches—all in just one state!”

Venture Ashore is one of the brands under City Experiences, a top provider of convenient and memorable travel offerings. City Experiences offers guests unforgettable experiences through specially designed itineraries with their own Crew and expert Tour Guides.

Here are some of the company’s newest additions

Whale Watching and Mendenhall Glacier Combo Tour: The tour starts with a drive through downtown Juneau to Auke Bay, where guests can look for humpback and orca whales, sea lions, harbor seals, bald eagles, and more. After arriving at the Bay, guests will board the boat and begin cruising along the Alaskan waters. Expert tour guides will share information about the wildlife along the journey while cruising through some of the most scenic spots in the Great Land. Shortly after, guests will head to Mendenhall Glacier to check out the unmatched views. After, guests will stop at the Visitor’s Center to learn more about the glacier. The tour begins at $217 per person.

Skagway Yukon Dog Sledding and White Pass Summit Adventure: The adventure will begin on the Klondike Highway, where guests can take in the sights of the incredible wildlife, waterfalls, glacier-covered mountains, and the White Pass railroad. The trip closely resembles the journey of the stampeders of the 1898 Gold Rush up the White Pass into the Yukon. Shortly after, guests will cross the Canadian border to the Province of British Columbia through the Tormented Valley, with views of Summit Lake. There will be plenty of photo opportunities for guests at the Welcome to Alaska, British Columbia, and Yukon signs. After arriving at the Tutshi Dog Sledding Camp, you will meet Yukon Quest and veteran mushers. The camp exists solely for the canine trainees. Guests will learn more about the history of Canadian and Alaskan sledding dogs and play with the dogs. Lastly, guests will board a UTV-style dog cart pulled by Alaskan Huskies, a popular breed for sledding dogs. The tour begins at $175 per person.

Trolley Tour of Ketchikan, Saxman Totem Village & Wildlife at Herring Bay: Beginning with a cable car trolley ride, guests will pass through the town’s cannery, City Park, residential areas, and the waterfront. Travelers will also visit the popular Creek Street and the Red Light district famous for its wooden boardwalks. An expert guide will walk you through the region’s history during the tour. Afterward, guests will arrive at Herring Bay and check out the unbelievable wildlife in the surrounding area. Guests can expect to catch a glimpse of bald eagles, black bears, blue herring, and seals. Shortly after, guests will arrive at the Saxman Totem Village, the only Alaskan totem park with 29 genuine totems carved by Tlingit and Haida natives. The poles were relocated to the village in the 1930s and restored by native carvers. Finally, guests have the option to stop in downtown Ketchikan to do some shopping and take in the sights or head back to the cruise ship. The tour begins at $89 per person.

New Essential Collection Experiences Coming Soon

9 new Venture Ashore tours from WALKS and Devour Tours have been added to the “Essential Collection” earlier this year. Available offerings include Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Civitavecchia, Rome and Venice, Italy. Expert guides will take guests through popular destinations in some of the top cities.

Venture Ashore offers travelers a variety of itineraries for all ages, interests, and budgets. Parties of 12 or more can utilize the company’s group service with a team of specialists to create an unforgettable and personalized experience for the group. Venture Ashore also offers private and small-group tours with varying locations. These tours can accommodate groups of 6-25 people. Venture Ashore offers guests an extremely flexible experience, featuring full refunds up to 24 hours prior to the excursions, 24/7 customer service, and a “back-to-ship” guarantee.

City Experiences offers guests tons of water and on-land experiences in top destinations around the world, including Barcelona, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City, Paris, Rome, San Francisco, and many more.