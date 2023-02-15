Construction Begins For Royal Caribbean’s Second Icon Class Ship

Royal Caribbean’s second Icon class cruise ship has officially begun construction! In 2025, the soon-to-be-named ship will set sail following the debut of Icon of the Seas.

Yesterday, Royal Caribbean held a steel-cutting ceremony at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland to celebrate the next ship in the brand’s lineup! The Meyer Turku shipyard is the same shipyard building Icon of the Seas and where Allure and Oasis of the Seas were built.

STEEL CUT CEREMONY MEANING

The first piece of steel cut for the new ship showcases the start of the ship’s building process. At this ceremony, executives of the cruise line and shipyard come together to celebrate the construction beginning. From this point on, design, construction, architecture, and engineering production will begin.

More information about the ship will be revealed soon. Click here for more information on the Icon Class and Icon of the Seas.