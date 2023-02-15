alastair Newton Joins Hurtigruten Expeditions

Hurtigruten Expeditions has added expedition expert Alastair Newton to its expedition cruises as the brand’s Director of Expedition Operations!

“I got into the industry from a passion for wildlife and science education. My number one goal is to structure our global team to further develop the global industry’s leading Science and Education program – wrapped in the world’s most sustainable expeditions,” said Alastair Newton.

MORE ABOUT ALASTAIR NEWTON

Newton has led over 150 expeditions over the last 20 years.

Studied Arctic Biology at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.

He started his expedition career as a Wilderness Guide in Denali National Park in Alaska in 2001.

Worked on 15 different ships and explored more than 100 countries.

He has 15 years of experience as an expedition leader in Alaska, the Pacific, Antarctica, and the North Pole.

Newton worked for Ponant as the Director of the National Geographic partnership for the last four years.

Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.

“Alastair’s incredible experience from expeditions in the Arctic, Antarctica, Alaska, the Pacific and in all the exciting waters in between, sets us on track to realize our ambitions to be the world leader in sustainable expeditions on all the world’s oceans,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions’ SVP Operations, Iain McNeill.

“My goal is for Hurtigruten Expeditions to help guests deeply understand and appreciate the destinations we visit together through placing the spotlight on our exceptional Expedition Teams. It is paramount for me to empower the Expedition Teams to realize their full potential and to help guests appreciate the full value of the teams,” said Newton.