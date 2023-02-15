Celebrity Cruises Makes History As the First Cruise Line to Earn the Forbes Travel Guide Award

Celebrity Cruises made history as it became the first-ever ocean cruise line to earn the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”) Star Awards. The brand revolutionized the cruising industry with its fleet of Relaxed Luxury resorts at sea. Celebrity’s ships have now joined a select group of fewer than 20 land-based properties with over 1000 rooms worldwide to receive this recognition.

“Celebrity has delivered on Forbes Travel Guide’s standards time and time again during meticulous incognito inspections – offering guest experiences that rival those at the very best land-based properties,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

Celebrity Cruises’ five inaugural Star-Rated ships are:

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Flora

Celebrity Millennium

Celebrity Summit

These ships fall under three of the line’s class of ships.

Edge Series: Highly regarded as architectural masterpieces, these ships have introduced several firsts for cruise ships. These include an outward-facing resort deck, the Magic Carpet, the world’s first cantilevered floating bar, and private plunge pools in staterooms. Named to TIME Magazine’s “World Greatest Places,” Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge are two of the most highly awarded ships at sea.

Millennium Series: Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit were part of the line’s most extensive fleet-wide modernization in 2019, and they offer a more intimate cruising experience with just over 1000 staterooms.

Mega-Yacht: Celebrity Flora was designed with the Galapagos in mind as one of the most eco-friendly ships. The mega-yacht can remain stationary without dropping anchors because of its state-of-the-art positioning system which allows it to protect the seabed.

With the exception of the line’s Galapagos ships, the rest of Celebrity Cruises’ 15-ship fleet with be evaluated during the coming year.

“To now be Star-rated multiple times over is such an incredible honor from the Forbes Travel Guide team. It’s confirmation that our resorts at sea, our guests truly sail on the world’s best places to the world’s best places,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises President and CEO.

By Niko Balkaran