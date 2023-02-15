Oceania Cruises will offer guests various new experiences in “The Last Frontier,” giving travelers a front-row seat to all that Alaska offers. Led by local Alaskan community leaders, these new offerings will immerse guests in the Alaskan culture and go beyond the popular landmarks of the Great Land. The itineraries will sail from Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver between May and September 2023 aboard the Regatta, with 14 different departure dates.

Popular Alaskan destinations like Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau, Wrangell, and more offer over 250 tours and excursions for guests to immerse themselves in the 49th state’s culture. Excursions include culinary classes, beer tastings, native tribal site visits, national park tours, and glacial explorations. Oceania Cruises’ Go Local tour series allows guests to partake in small group excursions for a more intimate and private experience.

Travelers that book this month can enjoy various savings events with Oceania Cruises’ 20th Anniversary Sale. The sale features a free beverage package, free shore excursions, or a free shipboard credit, plus an exclusive bonus gift of up to $800 in shipboard credit per suite or stateroom on a variety of new Alaskan itineraries.

“We’re delighted to offer our guests a fresh perspective of Alaska, one filled with touching personal moments connecting with nature, people and cuisine,” stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “The innate beauty of our small ships, especially in a destination like Alaska aboard our intimate Regatta, allows guests access to small ports and remote harbors not offered by others.”

Oceania Cruises’ Regatta

Oceania Cruises’ Regatta has four restaurant venues, a fitness center and spa, eight bars and lounges, a casino, and 333 luxurious suites and staterooms. About 70% of the suites and staterooms on board include private verandas, giving guests an up-close view of the breathtaking Alaskan scenery. The smaller ship allows for a more intimate and private experience where guests can truly immerse themselves in the culture and each unique port of call. Because of Regatta’s small size, the ship can call in smaller ports like Prince Rupert and Wrangell that larger ships can not. These ports give guests access to unbelievable views of popular spots like Sawyer and Hubbard Glaciers and Tracy Arm Fjord.

Alaskan Destinations

Wrangell: Here, travelers can learn about the culture of fishing in Alaska and try their hand at catching their own salon or halibut. Guests can also expect to learn about the history of the region’s first settlers, the Tlingit Native Americans, and their influence on the tight-knit community.

Klawock: This year, Oceania Cruises will be the first cruise line to call on this port. Guests can expect to see a substantial amount of totems built by the members of this native Tlingit village town.

Skagway: Here, guests have their choice of either a day of adventure with rock climbing and local beer tasting or a more relaxed day traveling on the same path as the gold rushers on the White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad.

Juneau: Travelers can explore the Mendenhall Glacier or go sea-kayaking on the same body of water that the Aleut Native Americans traveled on for centuries. For any food lovers, travelers can also join the “Flavors of Juneau” shore excursions and visit both the Chez Alaska Cooking School and do some beer tasting at the Alaskan Brewing Company.

Ketchikan: Travelers can participate in an excursion on the Aleutian Ballad, the famous crab boat from the Discovery Network’s “Deadliest Catch.” Guests can also partake in a fishing experience in the historic Alaska rainforest, where their own catch is prepared by a chef as their lunch.

Guests will also visit Sitka and Hoonah, where they can experience things like a wilderness tour, a ZipRider experience, and a “Sea Otter and Wildlife Quest” shore excursion.

Alaskan Itineraries

Glitz to Glaciers: Departing on May 18, 2023, this 12-day itinerary will sail from Los Angeles to Vancouver and visit San Francisco, Astoria, Klawock, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, and Ketchikan.

Alaska Adventures & Landscapes: Departing on May 30, 2023, this 10-day itinerary will sail from Vancouver to Seattle and visit Wrangell, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, and Victoria.

Gold Rush, Glaciers & Wildlife: Departing on June 23, 2023, this 10-day itinerary will sail roundtrip from Seattle and visit Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Juneau, Klawock, and Victoria.

Wildlife & Frontiers: Departing on July 3, 2023, this 11-day itinerary will sail roundtrip from Seattle and visit Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Klawock, Prince Rupert, and Victoria.

Wildlife & Wonders: Departing on July 14, 2023, this 7-day itinerary will sail roundtrip from Seattle and visit Wrangell, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Victoria.

Alaska & British Columbia Array: Departing on July 21, 2023, this 11-day itinerary will sail roundtrip from Seattle and visit Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Wrangell, Prince Rupert, and Victoria.

Stunning Scenery: Departing on August 1, 2023, this 7-day itinerary will sail roundtrip from Seattle and visit Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka, and Victoria.

Dazzling Alaska: Departing on August 8, 2023, this 10-day itinerary will sail roundtrip from Seattle and visit Klawock, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Victoria.

Radiant Alaska: Departing on August 28, 2023, this 10-day itinerary will sail from Seattle to Vancouver and visit Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, and Victoria.

Alaska & California Treasures: Departing on September 7, 2023, this 20-day itinerary will sail from Vancouver to Los Angeles and visit Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, Prince Rupert, Victoria, Astoria, Los Angeles, Catalina Island, San Francisco, and Ensenada.