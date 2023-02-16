Royal Caribbean Reveals Short CARIBBEAN gETAWAYS IN 2024 AND 2025

Weekend getaways just got easier!

Royal Caribbean International has revealed a list of short Caribbean cruises in 2024 – 2025 that will sail to tropical destinations for the ultimate weekend getaway. Grab your friends and family and get excited for a nice treat after a long week!

MORE ABOUT THE DESTINATIONS

Vacationers can expect visits to a wide range of sun-soaked destinations.

Some locations visited are Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, Hideaway Beach opening in 2023, and more!

Guests will visit one-of-a-kind destinations like Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Honduras, and more.

There will be eight action-packed ships sailing during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

YEAR-ROUND SHORT GETAWAYS

Allure of the Seas:

Sail from Port Canaveral and Miami, Florida, on 3-to-4-night sailings.

Allure of the Seas will sail to The Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay from Orlando until July 2023 and settle in Miami for the remainder of the year.

There is a list of adventure activities that travelers can enjoy, such as a nine-story-high zip line, twin FlowRider surf simulators, ice skating, and more.

There are 30-plus restaurants, bars, and lounges.

Independence of the Seas

Sail from Miami, Florida, on a 5-night Western Caribbean or a 4-night Eastern Caribbean sailing.

There are adrenaline experiences like Dragon’s Tail Coaster ad The Perfect Storm, a duo of racing waterslides, and glow-in-the-dark laser tag.

Mariner of the Seas

Sail from Galveston, Texas.

The ship will offer 4- and 5-night escapes visiting tropical and vibrant destinations like Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Check out The Bamboo Room, the cruise line’s first Polynesian-inspired, tiki-chic bar; glow-in-the-dark laser tag, and more.

Navigator of the Seas

Sail from Los Angeles.

Guests can choose between 3, 4, or 7-night cruisers to night cruises to Catalina Island, California, and Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, and Mazatlan, Mexico.

Check out The Blaster, the longest aqua coaster at sea, or To Dry For, the first standalone blow-dry bar, and more.

Seasonal 2024-2025 Short Cruise Highlights

Enchantment of the Seas

Sailing from Tampa, Florida.

Vacationers looking for winter getaways can choose 4- or 5-night cruises to visit Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

There is also an experience where guests can visit Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; Cozumel and Costa Maya; and Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.

Grandeur of the Seas

Sail from Tampa and Fort Lauderdale

Grandeur of the Seas will continue sailing from Tampa through the summer and set sail on 4- and 5-night escapes to The Bahamas, including destinations like Perfect Day at CocoCay and Cozumel, Mexico.

During the winter, guests can book 5-night vacations to tropical destinations Labadee and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Liberty of the Seas

Sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on alternating 3- and 4-night getaways to The Bahamas, including Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, featured on every cruise.

Voyager of the Seas

Sail from Orlando, Florida, on 4- and 5-night winter getaways.

Visit Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau; Cozumel; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Labadee.

Bookings for the short getaways are now available on the Royal Caribbean website.

Will you be sailing with Royal Caribbean in 2024 and 2025? Let us know in the comments!