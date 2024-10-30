Samantha Brown to Host Mediterranean Voyage Aboard Allura

Oceania Cruises has teamed up with travel expert Samantha Brown from the PBS Emmy®-winning show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” to host one of Allura’s inaugural sailings next summer.

On August 5, 2025, guests can join Brown on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise from Monte Carlo to Athens. This voyage features beautiful destinations, onboard activities, fine cuisine, and cultural experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Samantha aboard Allura. Her obvious passion for authentic travel experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to offer guests unforgettable journeys,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “With Samantha’s extensive destination expertise and the unmatched elegance of our newest ship, this voyage promises to be a truly extraordinary adventure from jet-set Monte Carlo to historic Athens – via Italian cities, Greek islands, and Turkish resorts.”

MORE ABOUT THE SAILING

On this 10-day voyage, guests will explore Mediterranean destinations, including Florence, Rome, Santorini, and Antalya.

The sailing will include onboard programming such as a travel talk with Samantha Brown, which will allow guests to ask questions in the theater, a welcome cocktail reception, destination-themed Chef’s Market Dinners in the Terrace Café, and Oceania Cruises’ renowned gala brunch. Brown will also participate in select shore excursions during the trip.

Guests booking the ‘Mediterranean Allure’ voyage should mention code ‘SBROWN’ when reserving to receive advance notice of special programming with Samantha Brown.

“I am so thrilled to be able to join my fans and fellow travelers on Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Allura,” said Samantha Brown, host of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” “I’m looking forward to revisiting some of the places I have been to, like Rome and the Amalfi Coast, and discovering new places in Turkey and Greece. It’s going to be an epic trip!”

Your World Included

Enjoy premium cruising with our “Your World Included™” promise. Benefit from complimentary dining, specialty coffees and beverages, unlimited Starlink WiFi, diverse in-room dining, free group fitness classes at the Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center, and included gratuities and laundry services, all backed by personalized service for a seamless journey.

