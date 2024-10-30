Should CDC Inspection Results influence your cruise-ship selection?

You’ve read the reviews, scanned the brochures, and devoured every social media post related to the ship you expect to sail on. But have you looked under the bed, peeked into the medicine cabinet, and checked the milk’s expiration date in the ship’s fridge?

Fortunately, there’s no need to do those things because CDC (Center for Disease Control) inspections, also known as VSP (Vessel Sanitation Program) or USPH (United States Port Health) inspections, perform these checks and report the findings online at Advanced Cruise Ship Inspection Search.

CDC inspections of cruise ships are unannounced semi-annual evaluations for vessels carrying 13 or more guests. These inspections assess the ship’s operations and compliance with public health standards to prevent the spread of gastrointestinal diseases. Each inspection examines the medical center, potable water systems, galleys and dining areas, swimming pools, housekeeping practices, pest management, child activity centers, and HVAC systems. Inspections typically last 6 to 8 hours, depending on the ship’s size and the number of inspectors. A perfect score is 100, while scores below 86 are deemed unsatisfactory.

Don’t see your ship listed? If it doesn’t operate in U.S. waters, there won’t be a report available. However, be assured that an inspection will be conducted as soon as the ship arrives at an American port.

While researching your ship’s CDC inspection report, be sure to carefully review both the “violation” and “recommendation” sections of each item. You may find that serious violations, such as inadequate refrigeration, sanitation, and food storage, were corrected immediately or that an action plan was promptly implemented. Additionally, consider the date of the ship’s inspection — if it occurred two weeks ago, chances are that issues are being addressed or have already been resolved; however, these updates will not appear until the ship’s next inspection, which is likely months away.

Along with significant violations, you’ll likely find some nonsensical notes in your ship’s report — not surprising, given that the VSP manual that guides inspectors is nearly 300 pages long. Points may be deducted for failing to provide serving dishes with the exact dimensions recommended by the CDC, using a nearly illegible typeface on a menu warning against ordering undercooked beef, a bartender wearing a watch while working (no jewelry is permitted while on duty, apparently), and, my personal favorite, “two flies were on the worker side of the bar.” An outdoor bar. In port.

Should a ship’s low score be a major deterrent in your decision to sail it? No! An analysis by Maritime Health Services has determined that a ship’s CDC inspection score reflects only the situation that existed on the particular day of the unannounced inspection and may not represent a ship’s ongoing commitment to public health standards. For the most accurate picture, review your ship’s inspection history — not just its most recent result. In April 2003, for example, a major cruise ship scored a dismal 67 points at its inspection and, three months later, scored in the 90s.

At the same time, a 100-point score is no guarantee against gastrointestinal outbreak. In 2023, 14 such outbreaks occurred on ships sailing U.S. waters, with half of them taking place aboard ships that had scored 97 points or higher in their CDC inspection and two of them scoring a perfect 100.

Gastrointestinal illness is caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites and may strike anywhere crowds gather. According to CLIA, the risk of contracting norovirus in the U.S. is about 1 in 15, but a cruise passenger has an estimated 1 in 5,500 chance of contracting it aboard the ship!

While CDC inspections certainly contribute to those low odds, personal hygiene and completing that pre-boarding health questionnaire honestly are equally important.

When it comes to gastrointestinal disease, cruise passengers are far more protected than those ashore. And that’s the dirty little secret that all those recent alarmist news stories don’t reveal.