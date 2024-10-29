Holland America Line Enhances 2026 Grand World Voyage Itinerary

Holland America Line has announced updates to its 2026 Grand World Voyage aboard Volendam. The revised itinerary will allow guests to explore East and Southeast Asia, Central America, and U.S. destinations and transit the Panama Canal.

This new route replaces the original plan through the Red Sea, reflecting concerns from global security experts.

The changes impact the final 54 days of the voyage, which will now increase from 132 to 133 days due to crossing the International Dateline. The updated cruise will visit 51 unique ports across 23 countries and territories on five continents, concluding as scheduled on May 17, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“We know immersive experiences in exciting destinations are always a main draw for those choosing a world cruise. The dozen ports we’ve added in Asia will bring that part of the world to life for our guests,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “From exploring the emerald waters of Halong Bay or snorkeling in Nha Trang to overnight stays in Hong Kong, Nagasaki and Tokyo, the deep exploration of the region provides guests the opportunity to take in the culture and natural beauty of Asia as part of their world cruise.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2026 GRAND WORLD VOYAGE

133-day voyage, departing January 4, 2026, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Travels south along the East Coast of South America, crosses the equator, and sails to Antarctica. The itinerary includes Easter Island and South Pacific islands before heading to Australia, where guests will explore the Great Barrier Reef and Singapore. The journey continues to Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan, then across the Pacific, south from Alaska to Seattle and San Diego, before visiting Central America, transiting the Panama Canal, and stopping in Cartagena, Colombia, before returning to Fort Lauderdale.

Visits 51 ports in 23 countries across five continents.

Includes 11 overnight and late-night calls at Bahia d’Opunoha (French Polynesia), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Papeete (Tahiti), Sydney (Australia), Bali (Indonesia), Singapore, Hong Kong, Keelung (Taipei), Nagasaki, Tokyo (Japan), and Fuerte Amador (Panama City).

NEW ADDITIONS

After an overnight stay in Singapore, Volendam will sail to Vietnam, visiting Phu My (Ho Chi Minh City), Nha Trang, and Halong Bay (Hanoi). The ship will then overnight in Hong Kong before heading to Kaohsiung and Keelung (Taipei), Taiwan.

Guests will enjoy six ports in Japan, including overnight stays in Nagasaki and Tokyo, before crossing the Pacific. Volendam will visit Kodiak, Sitka, and Ketchikan, Alaska, before continuing south along the U.S. Pacific Coast to Seattle, Washington, and San Diego, California.

The voyage will proceed to Manzanillo and Puerto Chiapas, Mexico, Acajutla, El Salvador, and then overnight in Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama, before transiting the Panama Canal.

The ship will also call at Cartagena, Colombia, before concluding the journey in Fort Lauderdale.

Travelers interested in the 2026 Grand World Voyage can find cruise-only fares starting at $30,354 per person, including taxes and fees, based on double occupancy.

Starting November 13, guests can book 21- to 55-day segments of the new itinerary, including:

55-day Singapore to Fort Lauderdale, departing March 24, 2026

21-day Singapore to Tokyo, departing March 24, 2026

34-day Tokyo to Fort Lauderdale, departing April 14, 2026

Guests on the Grand Voyage will experience Holland America Line’s onboard offerings, including a specialized entertainment and enrichment program featuring production shows, comedians, local performers, and resident musicians.

Cruisers can enjoy regional cuisine with guest chefs during select segments, including live cooking demonstrations and signature dishes in the main Dining Room and Pinnacle Grill.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

Book by June 16, 2025, to receive up to $2,000 in onboard credit per guest, a 3% pay-in-full discount, a free Wi-Fi Surf package, and more. Additional early booking perks include a $500 air credit per person booked through Flight Ease and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers to and from Fort Lauderdale.

Depending on the stateroom category, extras may include complimentary luggage delivery to and from Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation, and laundry services. Terms and conditions apply.

Guests already booked on the full Grand World Voyage or affected segments will receive direct communication from their travel advisor or Holland America Line with further details and options.

Will you be sailing on the Grand World Voyage with Holland America Line? Let us know in the comments!