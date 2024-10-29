Brilliant Lady to Set Sail to Alaska in 2026

Virgin Voyages is launching sailings to Alaska in the summer of 2026. The new ship, Brilliant Lady, will offer 17 voyages to 12 destinations from May to September. Presale access begins on Thursday, and general sales start on November 13.

Brilliant Lady will provide a unique experience during peak orca season, allowing travelers to spot wildlife such as bald eagles, seals, and humpback whales, along with activities like salmon fishing and glacier trekking.

Itineraries range from seven to 12 nights, departing from Seattle and Vancouver, with stops in Alaska and Canada’s northwest. For example, the MerMaiden voyage (May 21-28) includes stops in Ketchikan, Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, and Prince Rupert before returning to Seattle.

Virgin Voyages’ CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu said, “We have incredibly high repeat rates, so our Sailors are always challenging us to seek new horizons; they always want to know ‘where else can we sail with Virgin?’ This brand is charting new paths, and the sold-out response to our Front(ier) of the Line passes earlier this year showed us just how sought after our Alaskan itineraries are. We continue to reach for the high seas with our itineraries, with Brilliant Lady being no exception. Soon our Sailors can visit one of the world’s most incredible destinations on the No. 1 cruise line, all while enjoying new and exciting artists, chefs and musicians that bring the Virgin vibe.”

MORE ABOUT BRILLIANT LADY

Brilliant Lady offers guests wildlife views from balconies with hammocks, floor-to-ceiling windows in The Galley, and comfortable daybeds at The Athletic Club and The Dock. The Runway serves as a sightseeing platform during morning runs, and new “Treat Yourself” options feature locally sourced Alaskan seafood.

The ship will debut in September 2026 in New York, with cruises from Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle, including a 16-night Panama Canal cruise. Alaskan voyages commence in May 2024, with limited itineraries available to Virgin Voyages’ Sailing Club members this week and general bookings opening on November 13. A new seven-night itinerary from Los Angeles will include Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta.

