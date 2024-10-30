City of Seward Awarded EPA Grant for Shore Power Project at Port

Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Seward has received its full request of $45.7 million in funding through the Clean Ports Program. This public-private partnership aims to provide shore power for Seward’s new cruise port, advancing the community’s goal of achieving zero emissions.

The project brings together the City of Seward, The Seward Company, Royal Caribbean Group, and the Alaska Railroad to convert the Port of Seward into a green port. This initiative will allow cruise ships to connect to the city’s electrical grid instead of relying on diesel generators while docked.

Planned upgrades involve extending the electric transmission line to the port, installing switchgear, and integrating a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for improved energy management. This investment supports Seward’s commitment to economic growth and sustainability by reducing emissions associated with port operations. Seward Electric Services, owned by the city, currently serves 3,000 customers in the area.

“This will be the most advanced shore power system to ever be installed in Alaska,” said Jason Davis President of Turnagain Marine. “For a community this size, the system will constantly analyze and store power, saving energy and money for the City of Seward, all while making it a better place to visit and live.”

Seward, located at the head of Resurrection Bay on the Kenai Peninsula, features the only deep-water, ice-free port in Alaska, providing access to the state’s interior. The city is a central hub for fishing, shipping, and tourism, with the cruise industry being a crucial component.

“The EPA Clean Ports Grant is a game-changer for us,” said Seward City Manager Kat Sorensen. “It allows the city to implement shore power technology that will drastically reduce emissions from cruise ships in our coastal Alaska community.”

Sorensen acknowledged the partnership with The Seward Company and Royal Caribbean Group: “Their support has advanced this project, focusing on community needs as we welcome visitors to Seward.”

The Clean Ports grant will cover 90% of the total project cost of $50.8 million, which aims to install electric shore power technology and infrastructure upgrades. The remaining 10% will be funded by The Seward Company, with the Alaska Railroad aiding in land access and the grant application process. The project’s total estimated cost will exceed $56 million upon completion.

“Royal Caribbean made it easy to dream big. At today’s price tag for infrastructure projects, new ideas require long-term thinking and even more support through model public-private partnerships. Without Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to shore power, receiving this EPA grant would not be possible,” said Mickey Richardson, CEO of the Port of Tomorrow and owner of the Seward Company who is developing the New Cruise Port of Seward.

The grant will also fund a training program at the Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC) in Seward to prepare local workers for operating and maintaining the shore power system. This includes training on ship connections, computer control systems, and battery management, creating opportunities for local students and future utility operators.

“The Port of Seward’s shore power project will place Seward among the forefront of sustainable ports in North America. By reducing reliance on diesel generators, we are not only cutting emissions but also enhancing the resilience of our local electric grid,” Seward Mayor Sue McClure said.

This project is part of Seward’s broader strategy to promote sustainable development alongside economic growth, with expected positive impacts on both the environment and the community.

All design and construction requirements for the shore power system have been planned by The Seward Company and Turnagain Marine. The new cruise port is set to open in May 2026, with the shore power system expected to follow shortly after.

“The new Seward Passenger dock represents a generational investment in Alaska’s marine infrastructure – an investment that would not be possible without strong partners in Royal Caribbean, the Seward Company, and the support of the City of Seward,” said Bill O’Leary, President and CEO of the Alaska Railroad Corporation. “We are delighted that this grant has accelerated a greener future, as the new dock will serve Alaska for decades to come.”

The EPA has selected 55 applicants in 27 states and territories to receive nearly $3 billion through its Clean Ports Program. These grants will support the deployment of zero-emission equipment and various climate and air quality projects at ports across the nation.