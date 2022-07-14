Regent Seven Seas Unveils 2024-2025 Grand Voyages

Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced four new Grand Voyages for 2024 and 2025 including calls on Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Asia, and Africa. The four new itineraries set sail on Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager.

The four new itineraries are the Grand Arctic Adventure, Grand European Sojourn, Grand Asia Exploration, and the Grand Spice Route Quest.

“We are delighted to fully unveil our incredible Legendary Journeys Voyage Collection for 2024-2025. The recent launch of our 2025 World Cruise was met with unprecedented demand, so we know that there is huge appetite for our longer voyages,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our guests are eager to travel around the world and create memories all while enjoying the exquisite luxuries that are the hallmark of the Regent experience. We are confident that these four inspiring Grand Voyages will be incredibly popular,” Montague added.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 2024-2025 Legendary Journeys

The 83-night Grand Arctic Adventure on board Seven Seas Mariner, departs from New York on June 2, 2024 with calls on Greenland, Iceland, Denmark and overnights in Antwerp, Berlin, Oslo, and Stockholm. All-inclusive fares from $62,499 per guest.

The Grand European Sojourn roundtrip from Lisbon departs on June 28, 2024, on a 79-night voyage from the British Isles and through the Mediterranean on board Seven Seas Voyager. All-inclusive fares start from $62,999 per guest.

The Grand Asia Exploration calls on the nation of Japan before heading to Southeast Asia shores then on to Australia during a 63-night voyage from Tokyo to Sydney, departing October 18, 2024. All-inclusive fares from $45,999 per guest.

The 70-night Grand Spice Route Quest departs from Auckland on March 25, 2025, onboard Seven Seas Voyager. The ship sails along the East Coast of Australia before crossing the Timor Sea to Indonesia. The itinerary features overnights in Bali, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, and Bangkok as well as stops in Sri Lanka, India, and the Luxor in Egypt. All-inclusive fares from $46,999 per guest.

Would you book a world cruise? Let us know in the comments!