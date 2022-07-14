Holland America Line Announces 150th Anniversary Celebrations

Mark your calendars! Holland American Line announced its 150th Anniversary celebration on April 18, 2023. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, the cruise line has announced plans for special events, activities, and transatlantic crossings for voyagers to join.

“A milestone like a 150th Anniversary doesn’t come around often for most companies, and our celebrations will bring to life our century-and-a-half of amazing history,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president.

50th Anniversary Commemorative Celebrations Itinerary:

October 15 crossing: a recreation of Holland America Line’s first sailing

15 nights on the Rotterdam VII.

Departing from Rotterdam, Neverlands.

Visits Plymouth, England, Le Havre (Paris), France, New York City, and ends in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

April 4 crossing:

16 nights on the Rotterdam VII.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Visits New York City, Plymouth and Dover, London, England

During both Transatlantic crossings, Holland America plans to have guest speakers, activities, and entertainment showcasing the company’s history and success. Head to Holland America Line’s website to book a spot on either celebratory crossings.

“Holland America Line has touched the lives of millions of people throughout the years — whether by bringing them to a new life in America or providing a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. We have some really special experiences planned over the next several months to honor our heritage,” said Antorcha.

Let us know in the comments if you plan to join Holland America Line’s celebratory event!