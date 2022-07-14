Norwegian Cruise Line today announced the winners of their 2022 Giving Joy campaign which celebrates educators across the U.S. and Canada. The 100 winners will sail on board the new Norwegian Prima from Galveston, TX in late October where GRAMMY Award-winning artist and television show host Kelly Clarkson will perform an exclusive concert on board.

First started in 2019, the program has awarded 230 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with free cruises and donated over $235,000 to schools.

A special award ceremony will also take place to honor these devoted individuals and to announce the top three Grand Prize winners who will each receive $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively for their school.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate and reward these classroom warriors with an incredible vacation on board our newest, beautiful ship, Norwegian Prima,” said Harry Sommer, president, and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Each of these educators dedicate themselves to their students and their communities. Their role is to broaden their students’ horizons with new experiences, and now we are honored to have the opportunity to do the same for them.”

The 100 teachers where chosen from Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas in the U.S., as well as British Columbia and Ontario, Canada. You can check out the whole list HERE.