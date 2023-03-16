Regent Seven Seas And Fabergé Reveal New Spotlight Voyages

Today, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Fabergé, a globally known jewelry brand, revealed their latest partnership in creating two new Spotlight Voyages.

“We pride ourselves on offering our guests immersive and culturally enlightening itineraries as well as enriching onboard programming,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are excited to reveal details about our first of two Spotlight on Fabergé sailings, inspired by the allure of the world-renowned Fabergé Maison. Guests will uncover the rich culture and history of the revered brand, enjoying an unforgettable, unrivaled experience that they know to expect from Regent.”

ABOUT THE SPOTLIGHT VOYAGES

On June 13, 2023, set sail on the Seven Seas Splendor for a 10-night sailing through Northern Europe.

The first trip will be hosted by Archduke Dr. Géza von Habsburg and called, Spotlight on Fabergé with Archduke Dr. Géza von Habsburg.

On July 1, 2024, set sail on the new ship Seven Seas Grandeur for a 10-night sailing around the Mediterranean.

The second trip will be hosted by Sarah Fabergé and called Spotlight on Fabergé with Sarah Fabergé.

Guests will explore the exclusive and unique shoreside tours and demonstrations available on the two sailings.

There is an option to book a special pre-cruise land program in London, visit the Fabergé headquarters, have an exclusive shopping experience in Harrods, have a private viewing of the royal portraits in Westminster Abbey, and more.

The Spotlight on Fabergé sailings were created to celebrate the hand-crafted Journey in Jewels egg object – the first Fabergé egg to reside at sea.

The piece will be aboard the new Seven Seas Grandeur in November 2023.

“We are delighted to be able to join Regent aboard their beautiful ships and are very much looking forward to showcasing some of the most enthralling details from Fabergé’s story,” said Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell, Creative Director at Fabergé. “We have put together a captivating program, which will offer unique behind the scenes insights into the art of bespoke jewelery design, Fabergé’s cultured history and royal connections, and also showcase a selection of treasures from our current collections.”

For more information on each Spotlight Voyage, please visit RSSC.com.