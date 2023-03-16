Celebrity Cruises Announces Two Pre-Inaugural Sailings Aboard Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises revealed two pre-inaugural sailings aboard the brand’s newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, prior to her official maiden voyage! Travelers are invited to come aboard the ship and experience the fourth ship in the brand’s Edge Series ahead of schedule!

“This ship is going to be beautiful beyond words – truly the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea – and I’m thrilled to be able to offer travelers a sneak peek of all that she offers,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “These sampler sailings will cement in our guests’ hearts that the experience onboard a Celebrity ship goes beyond being a traditional cruise line, and they will definitely leave them wanting more in the year ahead!”

PRE-INAUGURAL SAILINGS

Four-night Western Caribbean trip departing Port Everglades on November 22, 2023. Guests will visit Cozumel, Mexico.

Three-night Bahamas cruise departing Port Everglades on November 26, 2023. Guests will visit Nassau, Bahamas.

MORE ABOUT CELEBRITY ASCENT