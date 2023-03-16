Celebrity Cruises Announces Two Pre-Inaugural Sailings Aboard Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Cruises revealed two pre-inaugural sailings aboard the brand’s newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, prior to her official maiden voyage! Travelers are invited to come aboard the ship and experience the fourth ship in the brand’s Edge Series ahead of schedule!
“This ship is going to be beautiful beyond words – truly the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea – and I’m thrilled to be able to offer travelers a sneak peek of all that she offers,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “These sampler sailings will cement in our guests’ hearts that the experience onboard a Celebrity ship goes beyond being a traditional cruise line, and they will definitely leave them wanting more in the year ahead!”
PRE-INAUGURAL SAILINGS
- Four-night Western Caribbean trip departing Port Everglades on November 22, 2023. Guests will visit Cozumel, Mexico.
- Three-night Bahamas cruise departing Port Everglades on November 26, 2023. Guests will visit Nassau, Bahamas.
MORE ABOUT CELEBRITY ASCENT
- Celebrity Ascent is considered the “twin sister” of the brand’s ship, Celebrity Beyond.
- The ship was designed by multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE, American designer Nate Berkus, Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku, British architect Tom Wright, and Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.
-
Visit Celebrity Cruises’ website for more information.