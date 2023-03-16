fbpx
March 16, 2023

Brightline+ Launches BI-DIRECTIONAL SHUTTLES THroughout South Florida

Starting today, Brightline+ will begin offering guests new bi-directional fixed-route shuttles with available pick-ups at Miami International Airport (MIA), Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL), and three destinations in Miami Beach. Each shuttle will take travelers to Brightline stations.  

MORE ABOUT THE SHUTTLE SERVICE

  • The new shuttle service operates on a fixed route schedule with designated locations.
  • Advanced reservations are not required.
  •  One-way rides are a flat rate of $10 per person and can be paid for upon boarding shuttles.
  •  Live Airport Connector shuttle status can be tracked beforehand.

RELATED: BRIGHTLINE BECOMES FASTEST TRAIN IN FLORIDA

Brightline Airport Connector and Express Shuttle Locations 

MIA Airport Connector Stops:

Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

  • Terminal D (Door 1-7), Hotel Shuttle Area 
  • Terminal D Int’l Arrivals and Terminal E (Door 7-10), Hotel Shuttle Area under Blue Awning 
  • Terminals G and F (Door 15) Hotel Shuttle Area under Yellow Awning 
  • Terminals H and J (Door 21) Hotel Shuttle Area 

FLL Airport Connector Stops: 

Monday – Friday, 5 a.m.-12 a.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

  • Terminal 1: Ground Transportation Zone B
  • Terminal 2 and 3: Ground Transportation Zone F 
  • Terminal 4: Grand Transportation Zone B 

Miami Beach Express Shuttle Stops: 

Daily 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. only 

  • Fifth Street and Washington Ave. 
  • 11th Street and Washington Ave. 
  • Lincoln Road and Washington Ave. 

For complete shuttle schedules and routes, click here.  

Have you traveled on the Brightline? Let us know in the comments!

Let us know your comments!
///////

Julie Rosner is the Digital Editorial Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like