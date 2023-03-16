March 16, 2023 Julie Rosner
Brightline+ Launches BI-DIRECTIONAL SHUTTLES THroughout South Florida
Starting today, Brightline+ will begin offering guests new bi-directional fixed-route shuttles with available pick-ups at Miami International Airport (MIA), Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL), and three destinations in Miami Beach. Each shuttle will take travelers to Brightline stations.
MORE ABOUT THE SHUTTLE SERVICE
- The new shuttle service operates on a fixed route schedule with designated locations.
- Advanced reservations are not required.
- One-way rides are a flat rate of $10 per person and can be paid for upon boarding shuttles.
- Live Airport Connector shuttle status can be tracked beforehand.
Brightline Airport Connector and Express Shuttle Locations
MIA Airport Connector Stops:
Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.
- Terminal D (Door 1-7), Hotel Shuttle Area
- Terminal D Int’l Arrivals and Terminal E (Door 7-10), Hotel Shuttle Area under Blue Awning
- Terminals G and F (Door 15) Hotel Shuttle Area under Yellow Awning
- Terminals H and J (Door 21) Hotel Shuttle Area
FLL Airport Connector Stops:
Monday – Friday, 5 a.m.-12 a.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.
- Terminal 1: Ground Transportation Zone B
- Terminal 2 and 3: Ground Transportation Zone F
- Terminal 4: Grand Transportation Zone B
Miami Beach Express Shuttle Stops:
Daily 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. only
- Fifth Street and Washington Ave.
- 11th Street and Washington Ave.
- Lincoln Road and Washington Ave.
For complete shuttle schedules and routes, click here.
