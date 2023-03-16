Brightline+ Launches BI-DIRECTIONAL SHUTTLES THroughout South Florida

Starting today, Brightline+ will begin offering guests new bi-directional fixed-route shuttles with available pick-ups at Miami International Airport (MIA), Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL), and three destinations in Miami Beach. Each shuttle will take travelers to Brightline stations.

MORE ABOUT THE SHUTTLE SERVICE

The new shuttle service operates on a fixed route schedule with designated locations.

Advanced reservations are not required.

One-way rides are a flat rate of $10 per person and can be paid for upon boarding shuttles.

Live Airport Connector shuttle status can be tracked beforehand.

Brightline Airport Connector and Express Shuttle Locations

MIA Airport Connector Stops:

Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Terminal D (Door 1-7), Hotel Shuttle Area

Terminal D Int’l Arrivals and Terminal E (Door 7-10), Hotel Shuttle Area under Blue Awning

Terminals G and F (Door 15) Hotel Shuttle Area under Yellow Awning

Terminals H and J (Door 21) Hotel Shuttle Area

FLL Airport Connector Stops:

Monday – Friday, 5 a.m.-12 a.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Terminal 1: Ground Transportation Zone B

Terminal 2 and 3: Ground Transportation Zone F

Terminal 4: Grand Transportation Zone B

Miami Beach Express Shuttle Stops:

Daily 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. only

Fifth Street and Washington Ave.

11th Street and Washington Ave.

Lincoln Road and Washington Ave.

For complete shuttle schedules and routes, click here.

