MSC Cruises and Guinness World Records Team Up to Give Guests a Record-Break Cruise

MSC Cruises and Guinness World Records are teaming up to offer guests a chance to go down in history. The new program will test guests’ skills as they attempt to break world records and get their names in the record books if they triumph.

Guests onboard MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa can now participate in the Guinness World Record activities. This entertainment offering will also be available for guests starting in June for MSC Euribia’s inaugural season. According to MSC Cruises, guests can practice during the day and audition for an evening show where the finalists will show off their talents as they aim to become iconic record holders.

“We’re delighted to join forces with Guinness World Records. We’re always on the hunt for new and engaging concepts for our guests. This partnership provides unique and enriching entertainment at the highest level, and we look forward to continuing to offer a dynamic range of exciting experiences for guests of all ages,” said Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment at MSC Cruises.

Available Guinness World Records

The Records Show is a stage show modeled after the Guinness World Records TV show, complete with audience participation. Individual guests and ship crew will attempt a range of record-breaking activities like firing a vortex cannon or mastering a voice-controlled video game.

There will be various action-packed Children’s Programs, including entertaining challenges, quizzes, and educational shows that provide engaging entertainment for children and teens.

The Guinness World Records Facts trivia challenge invites guests to test their knowledge of Guinness World Records.

The Guinness World Records Family Quiz will allow the whole family to join in on the fun using live challenges and Guinness World Records video races to see if audiences can select the winner.

A Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator will verify any guest that breaks a record and award them with a Guinness World Records certificate.

“There’s no better way to bring the magic of Guinness World Records to life than to host a live show like this. Families exploring the world on an MSC cruise can explore the incredible world of record-breaking at the same time – and even become a part of it too,” said Marco Frigatti, SVP Consultancy at Guinness World Records.

Will you take a shot to earn ultimate bragging rights while onboard an MSC cruise?

By Niko Balkaran