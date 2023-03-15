Carnival Becomes the First Cruise Line to Offer Alcohol-Free Cocktails

Guests on Carnival Cruise Line will now have the option of alcohol-free cocktails!

According to Carnival Cruise Line, mixologists at their popular vintage-themed “pharmacy,” Alchemy Bar, will make guest-favorite drinks with non-alcoholic spirits produced by Lyre, an industry-leading distiller. The company replicates the aroma, taste, and appearance of age-old classics by using all-natural ingredients like essences, extracts, and distillates.

As a result, Carnival Cruise Line is now the first to offer a variety of alcohol-free cocktails.

“Our new partnership with Lyre’s gives guests who want non-alcoholic cocktails the best options at sea. We’ve seen popularity for non-alcoholic cocktails grow rapidly, so to meet that trend, our mixologists have been working to craft alternative versions of our most popular cocktails with none of the alcohol but all the flavor,” said Zachary Sulkes, Carnival’s senior director of beverage operations.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, here is how mixologists will recreate seven popular Alchemy Bar cocktails with Lyre’s.

Martini Seduction: Red passion fruit nectar, fresh lime juice, and a hint of orange mix with Lyre’s White Cane instead of vodka to create this swoon-worthy drink.

Spicy Chipotle Pineapple Martini: Lyre’s Agave Blanco stands in for vodka to bring this spicy pineapple cocktail into its non-alcoholic form.

The Remedy: Orange juice, pineapple, and fresh lime juice are mixed with Lyre’s White Cane and Spiced Cane instead of dark and coconut rum.

Hearts of Fire: This award-winning concoction featuring fresh thyme and raspberries is re-imagined with Lyre’s Dry London instead of gin.

Restorative Basil Drop: Lyre’s Dry London is mixed with fresh basil and citrus to stimulate and restore the senses.

The Perfect Storm: This invigorating boost features strawberry puree, fresh lime, and a hit of rosemary and Lyre’s Dry London instead of vodka.

Cucumber Sunrise: Another award-winning favorite among Carnival guests, delivers the same light and delicious flavor with watermelon nectar, cucumber, lime juice, and a splash of orange juice mixed with Lyre’s Agave Blanco instead of vodka.

More about Lyre’s and Alchemy Bar

According to the cruise line, Lyre’s is the “world’s most awarded line of non-alcoholic spirits,” while the famous Alchemy Bar is available on every Carnival ship.

Lyre’s alcohol-free prosecco will be served in Carnival’s main dining room.

Ships homeported in Australia will see the non-alcoholic cocktails offered at a later date.

Which alcohol-free cocktail will you try first aboard Carnival Cruise Line?

By Niko Balkaran