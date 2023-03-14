Windstar Cruises Announces New Whole-Foods Plant-Based menu

Today Windstar Cruise has shared its latest partnership with the National Health Association (NHA) to create a whole-food and plant-based menu onboard all six of the brand’s yachts!

“The National Health Association points out that vegetarian and vegan diets are not always healthy, and for meals to be truly health-promoting, they also need to be minimally processed and prepared,” explains Windstar’s Director of Hotel Operations Peter Tobler, who oversees food and beverage operations. “We’ve seen an increased demand for whole-food, plant-based dishes from our customers, and we’re really excited to work with the NHA to bring them something that’s nutritious and delicious. As a side benefit, plant-based foods also reduce our environmental footprint – a major goal of Windstar’s – allowing us to tread more lightly on this planet.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Windstar Cruises has started to work with the brand’s culinary team on the new menu and plans to roll out the program fleetwide in June.

All food is gluten-free and will be prepared without added salt, oil, and sugar.

The line will have vegetarian and meat options.

Wanda Huberman, executive director of the National Health Association, worked closely with the Windstar culinary team to share NHA expertise and discuss Windstar-developed recipes that meet the organization’s standards for an exclusive whole-plant food diet and lifestyle.

NEW MENU SAMPLE ITEMS

– Daily Smoothies at Breakfast

– Roasted Butternut Squash Velouté with Baked Pumpkin Seeds

– Baked Cauliflower Croquettes with Salsa Verde and Sautéed Spinach

– Penne Rigate Pasta, with Crisp Vegetables and Espelette Pepper Sauce

– Veggie Enchiladas with Black Bean & Cilantro Sauce

– Chia Seed Truffles with Dates & Coconut Sauce

– Tahini Brownies with Fresh Strawberries

“The Windstar culinary team has knocked it out of the park in executing the specific requirements of our meals,” Huberman says. “Every meal is absolutely delicious and served in a beautiful presentation with so much variety that no one will leave a meal feeling hungry or less than satisfied.”