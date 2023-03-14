Celebrity Cruises Brings Pickleball To Nine Of Its Ships

Celebrity Cruises is adding new pickleball courts to nine of its cruises. Guests of any skill level can enjoy gorgeous ocean views while playing the world’s fastest growing sport, which is a hybrid of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton.

The ships’ teams will organize pickleball events and tournaments throughout select sailings, and guests can enjoy the sport at their leisure when courts are available. Pickleball will be provided complimentary to guests on participating ships.

“We are so excited to offer this social, fun and trending activity to both new and seasoned cruisers alike, whether traveling solo, as a couple, or as a group,” said Keith Lane, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Celebrity Cruises.

There will be designated times for adult play (18 and over) and family play (6 and over). Guests also have the option to bring their own equipment or use the complimentary net, paddles, and balls provided by Celebrity Cruises.

Ships Offering Pickleball:

Celebrity Beyond: play at the Rooftop Garden

Celebrity Apex: play at the Rooftop Garden

Celebrity Constellation: play at the Sports Court

Celebrity Eclipse: play at the Sports Deck

Celebrity Equinox: play at the Sports Deck

Celebrity Infinity: play at the Sports Court

Celebrity Millennium: play at the Sports Court

Celebrity Solstice: play at the Sports Deck

Celebrity Summit: play at the Sports Court

By Lily Ogburn