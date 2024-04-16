Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils New Culinary Experiences Aboard Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Line announced new culinary and beverage experiences for Norwegian Aqua, their upcoming ship in the Prima Plus Class, which will launch in April 2025.

The additions include Sukhothai, a Thai specialty restaurant; Swirl Wine Bar; and Planterie, a plant-based eatery. These new options are part of NCL’s commitment to enhancing guests’ vacation experiences.

“Discovering new flavors and dining experiences is such a memorable part of any vacation, especially when you share it with those who matter most to you,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Expanding on our award-winning food and beverage program, we’re looking forward to bringing new concepts to life aboard Norwegian Aqua, while continuing to deliver on the variety of available offerings and value that NCL delivers.”

BRAND NEW CULINARY EXPERIENCES

Norwegian Aqua introduces Sukhothai, the Company’s first Thai specialty restaurant. This restaurant features traditional dishes with creative flavors. Guests can enjoy dishes like Thai Cashew Chicken and Salt and Pepper Prawns in a beautifully designed venue by the SMC Design firm.

Planterie, a new plant-based eatery at Indulge Food Hall, offers healthy options such as the Southwest Bowl and Mediterranean Goddess Bowl. Designed by Rockwell Group, the venue features a modern aesthetic influenced by the global food market.

Swirl Wine Bar is a contemporary lounge that offers a selection of wines and a cozy atmosphere designed by Studio DADO, inspired by Antelope Canyon in Arizona.

Redesigned Spaces

Norwegian Aqua will showcase updated restaurants and lounges initially introduced on the Prima Class ships.

The Commodore Room, a main dining area designed by Studio DADO, will now offer a rustic yet luxurious ambiance inspired by nautical themes.

Metropolitan, NCL’s Sail & Sustain bar, will return with a new layout on deck seven, featuring a grand piano and live entertainment space.

Nama Sushi and Sashimi will have a vibrant aesthetic inspired by Manga art.

Surfside Café will offer buffet-style dining with scenic views, redesigned by A.D. Associates with warm colors and sunset hues.

Whiskey Bar will move near the new Swirl Wine Bar on deck six, while Belvedere Bar will be relocated to deck eight.

Penrose Bar and Waves Pool Bar will also feature updated designs.

The Local Bar & Grill, Hasuki, and Cagney’s will be expanded to accommodate more guests on Norwegian Aqua.

Returning Favorites

Norwegian Aqua will bring back dining venues like Hudson’s, Le Bistro, Los Lobos, and Onda.

FREE AT-SEA PROGRAM

Norwegian Crise Line’s Free at Sea program offers added value with benefits like specialty dining credits and unlimited beverage packages, among other culinary choices.

In April 2025, Norwegian Aqua will sail Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, featuring stops in Puerto Plata, Tortola, St. Thomas, and Great Stirrup Cay.

