Celebrate Black History and Culture with AmaWaterways’ Soulful Epicurean Experiences

In 2024, guests will have three opportunities to celebrate the African and Black diaspora thanks to AmaWaterways, the award-winning river cruise. These opportunities include the Soulful Epicurean Experience on the Rhône River in France, the Colors of Provence cruise, and the Secrets of Egypt & the Nile, Soulful Epicurean Experience. According to AmaWaterways, all three experiences include a cruise and land package allowing guests to “discover and celebrate important aspects of Black history and culture unique to each country.”

“We are fortunate to work with many travel advisors in the Black community who advised and encouraged us to develop these special interest cruises celebrating Black history and culture,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “As our first Soulful Epicurean Experience cruise in France scheduled for 2023 sold out almost immediately, we are proud to give our global family additional opportunities in 2024 to celebrate and appreciate the diverse Black heritage found in France and Egypt.”

The Soulful Epicurean Experience

Secrets of Egypt & the Nile

Starting in Cairo on May 17, 2024, guests can explore Egypt and the Nile with an 11-night river cruise and land package itinerary. This package includes a seven-night cruise aboard the AmaDahlia, three nights pre-cruise, and one night post-cruise in Cairo.

The river cruise will sail roundtrip from Luxor and stop at Edfu, Aswan, Esna, Kom Ombo, and Qena. In addition, according to AmaWaterways, guests will have the opportunity to visit a Nubian Village, where they can meet the people who “continue to carry the traditions of their ancestors that once ruled Egypt.”

Experienced Egyptologists will lead small group tours to the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Valley of the Kings and Queens, Karnak and Luxor temples, and a papyrus-making class. Additionally, guests will have a private lunch at the Abdeen Presidential Palace and a private tour of Queen Nefertari’s tomb.

Colors of Provenance

Depending on the departure date, guests will start or end with a three-night land package in Paris, where history was made by many famous Black artists, writers, and entertainers. In addition, a curated Josephine Baker excursion and a “Black History of Paris” city tour will be available for guests to explore. Guests will board the award-winning AmaKristina for a seven-night journey through the South of France.

Guests will sail along the Rhône River between Lyon and Aries while having itinerary-exclusive experiences that will shine a light on Black heritage aboard and onshore. These include a guided full-day Black Heritage tour in Marseille, showcasing the region’s cultural history of jazz, food, and wine.

Guests can either begin their ten-night journey in Arles on June 13, 2024, then cruise to Lyon and finish in Paris on June 23. Or, they can start with the land package on June 17 and end their journey in Arles on June 27.

More About AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways is a family-owned river cruise line that has operated for 20 years. Guests can sail around several rivers in Europe, such as the Rhône and Seine. AmaWaterways is known for its award-winning locally sourced cuisine paired with complimentary wine and wellness activities.

Will you sail with AmaWaterways to learn about Black history and culture in 2024?

By Niko Balkaran