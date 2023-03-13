The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Opens Reservations for Ilma’s Inaugural Season

Reservations are now open for the 2024 Mediterranean season for Ilma, the second superyacht of The Ritz-Carlton’s Yacht Collection.

“We are thrilled to open reservations for Ilma to the public and unveil our inaugural season of itineraries,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “With a relaxed sailing pace and more overnights in port, our 2024 Mediterranean season underscores the essence of the yachting lifestyle, giving guests more time to truly immerse themselves in the vibrant cultures, local cuisines, and natural beauty of the region.”

Ilma’s maiden voyage will be a seven-night trip from Athens, Greece, to Haifa, Israel, in September 2024. There will be a range of seven to 13 nights itineraries with Ilma sailing to several coveted destinations, such as the Greek Isles, Amalfi Coast, the French Riviera, and the Balearic Islands. Guests will also take in the history of Rome, Florence, and Monte Carlo. Other destinations that will be visited include Tangier, Morocco, Funchal, Madeira, and Portugal. In addition, guests will stay overnight in Alexandria, Egypt; Amalfi, Italy; and Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.

RELATED: Tour Ritz-Carlton’s First Yacht Collection Ship

More About Ilma

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Ilma will measure 790 feet and have 228 suites with a private terrace. Ilma will accommodate 456 guests, with nearly one staff member for every guest. Additionally, the superyacht will have five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, and signature spaces found on Evrima, such as an expanded marina with a new mezzanine feature. Other onboard experiences will include a signature Ritz-Carlton spa and a special space for Ritz Kids programming.

Will you be visiting the Mediterranean next fall aboard Ilma?

By Niko Balkaran