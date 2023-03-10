NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE RECOGNIZED FOR ONBOARD AMENITIES

Congratulations are in order for Norwegian Cruise Line! Today the brand announced its latest award recognitions for its food and beverage program and onboard culinary talent at the 2023 Vibe Vista Awards! Both awards make Norwegian Cruise Line the most awarded company in Vibe Conference History!

MORE ABOUT THE AWARDS

Over the last five years, NCL has been awarded nine Vibe Vista awards, including the Best Overall Beverage Program, in 2019 and 2022.

NCL was recognized as the Best Wine Program due to the brand’s expansive wine portfolio, featuring organic and biodynamic wines, a rare vintage wine program curated by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson, and the Meet the Winemaker series.

The brand was also awarded Best Adult Alcohol-Free Program for its alcohol-free program, which includes a dry bar menu with low-alcohol, zero-waste, and ready-to-drink cocktails.

“The foundation of our guest first philosophy is built on continuously innovating the onboard experience and further developing our award-winning food and beverage programs,” said Mark Kansley, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations at Norwegian Cruise Line, “We are thrilled to share the accomplishments of our skilled onboard culinary and beverage professionals whose talents continuously showcase NCL’s commitment to excellence and innovation in creating unique dining experiences for our guests.”

MORE ABOUT THE VIBE VISTA AWARDS

NCL Director of Culinary Operations Eric Bilodeau and Fleet Executive Chef Patrice Mick were recently inducted into L’Académie Culinaire de France in the French Consulate of New York City.

Bilodeau assists with hotel operations and is the Company’s certified Executive Pastry Chef.

Fleet Executive Chef Mick assists with the culinary operations and training development of all shipboard culinary members.

Bilodeau and Mick’s dedication showcases NCL’s commitment to providing the best guest experience at sea.

