American Queen Voyages Kicks Off Elevated Culinary Program

American Queen Voyages is launching a newly improved culinary program on its fleet of Rivers, Lakes & Oceans, and Expedition vessels. Travelers will explore port views and sites while embarking on a delicious journey of North American cuisine.

Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau is leading the programming, creating new and exciting menus full of region-inspired foods for the voyages.

“Exploring the tastes and flavors of a region is in the DNA of any travel experience,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages. “We are incredibly excited for our guests to embark on this new culinary adventure with us across all of our itineraries.”

Every menu will be tailored to individual itineraries, highlighting locally sourced ingredients and showcasing each destination’s culture and history. For sailings on the Lower Mississippi River, menus are inspired by Sicilian and German influence in the area as well as New Orleans culture. Guests can enjoy dishes like seafood gumbo or chicken pontalba.

Charboneau said, “The revitalized culinary program brings the culture of each region to life. In the Pacific Northwest, guests can expect Chinese and Native American influences. While on the Lower Mississippi River, guests can enjoy Cajun and Creole flavors.”

For guests who want to fully immerse themselves in the culinary arts, the ‘Culinary & Cocktails’ themed cruise will offer unique cooking experiences. Sailings on the ‘Culinary & Cocktails’ themed cruise will include cooking demos, viticulture seminars, special guests, cocktail tastings, unique excursions, and more.

American Queen Voyages has also partnered with America’s Test Kitchen, the longest-running cooking show in the U.S., sponsoring the 23rd Season. The partnership will bring guests and viewers a unique culinary experience.

