Royal Caribbean Commissions Caribbean Artists For New Icon Ship

Starting today through April 4, applications are open for Royal Caribbean International’s “Artist Discovery Program.” The cruise company is looking for Caribbean artists to create nine large-scale murals aboard the Icon of the Seas. According to Royal Caribbean International, the program’s purpose is “to infuse every region’s spirit and culture into the curated art collections on board ships, to highlight and celebrate the very destinations and their people at the heart of Royal Caribbean’s memorable vacations.”

The selected group of artists will be a part of the Artist Discovery Program: Caribbean Edition. Royal Caribbean will commission them to paint the murals in three high-traffic locations. These are the Royal Promenade neighborhood, the ship’s main entrance, and within the Suite Neighborhood.

Royal Caribbean will give every selected artist grants ranging from $20,000 to more than $100,000 to complete their piece. In addition, the artists will have the opportunity to travel to Turku, Finland, where the Icon of the Seas is under construction. There, winners will be artists in residence who will work with the Newbuilding team to bring their vision to life.

According to Royal Caribbean, to Win a Spot, Artists Must Submit the Following:

Five samples of conceptual work: The work must be original and may not currently be published or on display.

A brief artist statement that helps explain their work, inspiration, and other details regarding the pieces submitted.

A copy of their resume.

“The Artist Discovery Program is a project close to our hearts at Royal Caribbean International because the destinations we visit are family. And it’s only fitting that we begin our search for up-and-coming artists who are in the Caribbean; it’s where we got our start more than 50 years ago,” said Michael Bayley, president, and CEO, of Royal Caribbean International. “Vacationers want to immerse themselves in the places they visit. This is a way to spotlight the beauty of the local cultures and people in the places they see and enjoy every day on their cruise, beginning with large-scale canvases on a first-of-its-kind adventure – Icon of the Seas.”

More About Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas will combine the beach retreat, resort escape, and theme park adventure so everyone has something to enjoy. In addition, there will be brand-new firsts and favorites spread across eight neighborhoods. These include Thrill Island, Chill Island, and a luxurious four-level Suite Neighborhood. Icon of the Seas will offer 7-night itineraries from Miami to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, year-round.

