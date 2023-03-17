Bill Panoff CEO Of Porthole Cruise and Travel To Host Global Ports Holding’s Auction Raising Funds For Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts

On February 6, 2023, a strong earthquake struck Turkey leaving the country with complete destruction. As Turkey is trying to get back to life post earthquake, it is important to get involved and help anyway we can.

Global Ports Holdings, the largest cruise port operator, is hosting an auction for earthquake relief efforts.

The event will take place on March 29, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at Holly Blue.

Address: 441 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301.

The company plans to match a dollar for every dollar donated.

Guests at the event can expect speeches by Mehmet Kutman, Chairman of Global Ports Holdings, and an auction.

Bill Panoff, CEO of Porthole Cruise and Travel will present the auction.

“Turkey is a vital destination for cruise and travel and we encourage all to make donations to raise money for all those affected by the earthquake,” said Panoff.

If you would like to make a donation click here.