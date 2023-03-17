Viking Announces World War II Anniversary Voyage

Viking announced a new 12-day river cruise with itineraries in England and France to honor the World War II milestone. Viking’s Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary voyage will run from March through November 2024, starting in London and ending in Paris.

“Many of our guests, particularly those with family members who served in the armed forces, have a keen interest in World War II history,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “In keeping with our commitment to offer experiences for The Thinking Person, we are pleased to unveil this special voyage that commemorates the 80th Anniversary of D-Day—one of the most significant milestones in modern history.”

The voyage will begin with guests visiting World War II sites, such as Churchill War Rooms, where the D-Day landings were prepared in England, and the home of World War II codebreakers, Bletchley Park. Additionally, the itinerary includes a visit to the Imperial War Museum London and Gunwharf Quays, the D-Day museum. Guests will also see where Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower planned Operation Overlord at Southwick House.

After a four-day stay in England, guests will sail on an award-winning Viking Longship to Paris. Sailing roundtrip from Paris, guests can visit Giverny to explore the gardens and farmhouse where Claude Monet lived and worked. According to Viking, the next stop is in Rouen to “follow in the footsteps of Joan of Arc,” followed by Normandy, where guests can “walk the hallowed ground” of the American Military Cemetary and World War II beaches.

More about Viking Longships

Viking Longships on the Seine River are explicitly built to reach Paris’s heart.

They have an exclusive docking location at Port de Grenelle, fifteen minutes from the Eiffel Tower.

There are 84 staterooms to host 168 guests.

Viking Longships are environmentally friendly because of the onboard solar panels.

Viking’s Spring Sale

From now through March 31, 2023, residents of the U.S. and Canada can get up to free airfare along with special savings on all river voyages

Will you be sailing onboard a Viking Longship next year to learn more about World War II?

By Niko Balkaran