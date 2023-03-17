Brightline Partners With Hard Rock Stadium To Offer Sports Fans New Transportation Options

Sports fans, we have exciting news for you! Hard Rock Stadium and Brightline are teaming up to provide guests with dedicated transportation options to the venue.

The transportation will include the 2023 Miami Open presented by Itaú and Miami Dolphins home games for the 2023-2024 season.

“We are excited for this unique partnership with Brightline to offer convenient and accommodating transportation options that bring visitors directly to Hard Rock Stadium,” said Miami Dolphins & Hard Rock Stadium Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Jeremy Walls. “We recognize that transportation accessibility is essential for an enhanced fan experience, and we hope this collaboration with Brightline will provide fans with a smoother and more seamless way to attend our events.”

MORE INFORMATION

Starting March 22, 2023, guests will have dedicated pre and post-session trains from Brightline’s Aventura station and complimentary Brightline+ shuttles to the stadium for the Miami Open from March 19 through April 2. According to Brightline, the walk-up shuttles will run on a roundtrip schedule to and from Aventura station and Hard Rock Stadium. The designated shuttle pickup and drop-off area for the Miami Open will be outside the stadium “immediately across the pedestrian bridge inside of Lot 18.”

“Hard Rock Stadium is home to world-class events throughout the year, and Brightline’s new partnership beginning with the Miami Open serves up an ace,” said Brightline Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Sales Johanna Rojas. “Our exclusive shuttle service from the new Aventura station will now conveniently connect fans with seamless transportation to the Hard Rock Stadium entrance and the incredible tennis action.”

The in-station Mary Mary bars will have Brightline’s food and drinks options, including its Miami Open signature cocktail for fans taking the Hard Rock Stadium Connect. According to Brightline, guests riding PREMIUM will have access to complimentary food and beverages, including select cocktails and alcoholic beverages, available in the PREMIUM lounge and onboard.

Miami Open Shuttle Schedule

Starting Wednesday, March 22

Pre-session shuttles: depart the Aventura Station 10 minutes after Hard Rock Stadium Connect trains arrive.

Post-session shuttles: depart the stadium one hour before the Hard Rock Stadium Connect train’s departure time from the Brightline station.

For more information and to schedule trains and shuttles, visit www.gobrightline.com.

By Niko Balkaran