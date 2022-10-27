The Mediterranean is calling aboard Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess!

Beginning February 2024, guests looking to travel to the Mediterranean can set sail on a 10-day Grand Mediterranean inaugural voyage! Guests looking to vacation on Sun Princess can depart from Barcelona, Rome, and Athens.

“When you dream of the Mediterranean, you immediately think of sunshine, endless blue water views, colorful and distinctive architecture, incredible cuisine, engaging locals and romantic settings,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “It’s a perfect match having our new Sun Princess debut in this scenic region because so much of our design inspiration for this next-generation ship comes directly from these iconic destinations.”

RELATED: PRINCESS CRUISES ANNOUNCES NEW CULINARY MENU FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

The full European season aboard the Sun Princess includes a 10-day trip visiting popular hotspots throughout the Western and Eastern Mediterranean. Guests can combine the 10-day trip with the cruise line’s popular seven-day voyage adding the ultimate travel experience of 13 or 21-days of exploration at sea.

In honor of the inaugural season of Sun Princess, travelers can get excited to visit Gibraltar, Marseille, and Santorini.

Highlights of the March through September 2024 Inaugural Itineraries

10-day Grand Mediterranean inaugural cruise between Barcelona and Rome departing March 9, featuring stops to Mallorca, Sicily, Athens, Kusadasi, Santorini, and Naples.

Seven-day Mediterranean cruise with a stop in Greek Isles and Turkey & between Rome and Athens. Guests can join this trip with the seven-day Mediterranean with Greece & Italy between Athens and Barcelona and the seven-day Mediterranean with France & Italy between Barcelona and Rome, with over 20 departures to choose from between April and September 2024.

European Explorer voyages sailing between the Mediterranean and London from nine to 23 days.

Nine-day Grand Mediterranean voyage sailing roundtrip from Rome.

10-day Grand Mediterranean voyages are sailing roundtrip from Rome or between Barcelona and Rome.

10-day Grand Western Mediterranean voyages roundtrip from Rome.

16-day Iberian Passage voyage sailing the Atlantic Ocean between London (Southampton) and Fort Lauderdale.

Princess guests wishing to expand their time on land can also choose from three unique cruise tours:

Best of Greece: Visit the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Meteora, Delphi, and the Acropolis of Athens and its Parthenon. This trip can be added onto the seven-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles & Italy, the 14-day Mediterranean with Greece, France, and Italy, or the 21-day Best of the Mediterranean cruises from Athens.

Classic Italy: Visit Venice, Florence, and Rome’s greatest sights: Venice’s St. Mark’s Square and Doge’s Palace, Rome’s Coliseum and Vatican museums, and the Duomo and Michelangelo’s sculpture of David in Florence. All sights are offered with the seven-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles & Turkey, the 14-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, Italy& Turkey, or the 21-day Best of Mediterranean cruises from Rome.

Highlights of Spain: Offered with the seven-day Mediterranean with France & Italy, 14-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, France & Turkey, or 21-day Best of Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona. Visit Madrid, Valencia, and Toledo and enjoy the sights and tastes of Spain.

Sun Princess will display the Princess Medallion, showcasing Princess’ position in delivering exceptional and custom to guests aboard. She will also be the first Princess fleet and one of 11 new vessels in the corporate fleet powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

Will you be traveling on Sun Princess in 2024?