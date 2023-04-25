Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner For Porsche Club Of America

Princess Cruises has been named the Official Cruise Vacation Partner for the Porsche Club of America (PCA)!

Princess Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Ruby Princess Captain Mario Tani announced this exciting news at PCA’s annual Werks Reunion gathering at Amelia Island, Florida.

“In our first year with Porsche Club of America we realized that we had created something very special, given our members’ and guests’ collective passion for making connections, travel and experiencing incredible machines,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Now as PCA’s Official Cruise Vacation Partner, we’re ready to take our partnership to the next level on land and at sea.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

This new title adds to the cruise line’s relationship with PCA since 2022.

Members of PCA will have more opportunities to travel with Princess Cruises and visit 330 destinations on all seven continents.

PCA members will have special access to branded cruises and increased Princess presence at annual car shows and conventions.

PCA members will receive vacation deals and a personal travel concierge to help book future vacations.

PCA members will have a lineup of special cruises exclusively for PCA members throughout the year, such as the inaugural PCA Treffen at Sea, a seven-day cruise aboard Sky Princess operating round-trip from Fort Lauderdale December 9-16, 2023.

Princess Cruises plans to operate another Princess-branded electric Porsche Taycan sweepstakes with PCA.

According to Aaron Ambrosino, PCA National President, “PCA was the first automobile club to set sail with a host of member centric activities, many planned and hosted by Princess Cruises. They understand the passion and enthusiasm our members carry for the Porsche brand, and we see that same enthusiasm from all those involved in planning this year’s Treffen at Sea.”