Explora Journeys Names Mike Horn As Brand Ambassador

Today, Explora Journeys named adventurer, explorer, and environmentalist, Mike Horn as its brand ambassador! With years of traveling the world’s most remote environments, such as crossing the Artic, Antarctic, and Amazon, Horn is the perfect individual to represent Explora Journeys.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Horn to the Explora Journeys family. Mike’s dedication to adventure and the environment fits perfectly with our brand values, and we’re excited to work with him to create unforgettable and sustainable experiences for our discerning travelers,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys.

As an ambassador for Explora Journeys, Horn will help the brand develop adventure destination experiences and unique onboard enrichment programs to bring more activities to guests during their travels.

GREENLAND JOURNEY

On September 9, 2023, to September 25, 2023, Horn will be aboard the inaugural Iceland and Greenland Journey, ‘Arctic Geyser, Calving Glaciers, and Fiery Lands of Ice,’ and take guests on two different hikes in remote areas of Greenland.

Horn will host a seminar on Setting Goals and Being Resilient onboard EXPLORA I.

During his seminar, guests will learn how Horn prepares himself for his extreme expeditions.

“I am impressed by the sustainability initiatives of the Cruise Division of MSC Group. Their dedication to innovation and technology aligns with my vision for a world in which we all have to adapt to an ever-changing environment. I am delighted to work closely with Explora Journeys to attain significant accomplishments, promote sustainability and create unforgettable experiences that connect us with nature,” said Horn.

Explora Journeys, the MSC Foundation, and Horn will continue to develop the excitement of luxury ocean travel to remote destinations while focusing on incorporating sustainable living.

Congratulations, Mike Horn!