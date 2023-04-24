MSC Cruises And New York Knicks Hosted Knicks Clinic Aboard MSC Meraviglia

On Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, MSC Cruises and the New York Knicks hosted a Jr. Knicks clinic aboard MSC Cruises’ newest ship, MSC Meraviglia!

Youth from Jr. Knicks affiliate and Garden of Dreams Foundation partners, Madison Square Boys & Girls Club and SCO Family of Service, took part in learning basketball skills, drills, and training, as well as games run by the Jr. Knicks coaching staff. During the event, attendees met with Knicks alumni such as John Starks, Latrell Sprewell, Walt Frazier, Jamal Crawford, and Larry Johnson and received branded giveaways from the Knicks.

